WB's Everwood gets full-season run
The WB Television Network has picked up the last nine episodes of frosh
drama Everwood, starring Treat Williams, making the show the first drama
to be picked up for a full 22-episode run, president Jordan Levin said.
Everwood has done a good job of holding its lead-in from
7th Heaven, the No. 1 show on the network.
Last Monday night, Everwood retained 81 percent of 7th
Heaven's audience in persons 12 through 34 and 85 percent of the teen
demos.
