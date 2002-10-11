WB's Birds fly
The WB Television Network saw more good ratings news on Wednesday night with its last series
premiere of the fall season, Birds of Prey, a drama about the
illegitimate daughter of Batman and Catwoman.
The show, which aired at 9 p.m. after Dawson's Creek, scored the
second-highest performance in network history in adults 18 through 34 with a
5.0/14 and men 18 through 34 with a 5.4/15, according to Nielsen Media Research
data.
The two shows together hit the network's highest Wednesday-night scores ever
with a 4.6/14 in adults 18 through 34, a 4.3/13 in men 18 through 34 and a
3.1/8 in men 18 through 49.
The WB's Wednesday tied the network's best score in adults 18 through 49 with
a 3.4/9.
For the night, the WB was No. 1 in men 18 through 34 and No. 2 in adults
18 through 34, persons 12 through 34, women 18 through 34 and women 12 through
34.
