WBRE to Produce WOLF’s News

Nexstar’s WBRE Scranton-Wilkes Barre has signed a multi-year deal to produce the news for WOLF starting January 1. WBRE is an NBC affiliate and WOLF, owned by CP Media, is a Fox. WBRE will produce the 10 p.m. news for WOLF, and will expand it to an hour.

“All of us here at Eyewitness News are proud to begin the New Year with a new newscast with our friends at FOX 56,” said WBRE on its Website.

The development fits Nexstar’s strategy of “virtual duopolies,” where a Nexstar-owned station either produces news or handles management duties for another station in the market.

WBRE used to produce the news for Mission-owned WYOU, until that station scrapped its news department altogether in April.

Local TV’s WNEP is the big market leader in DMA #54.

WBRE continues to provide management services to WYOU.