WBOC Website, Twitter Account Hacked

WBOC in Salisbury, Maryland had its website and Twitter account hacked by an individual or a group calling itself Cyber Caliphate. According to WBOC.com, the hacker posted pro-Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) propaganda on both platforms, including comments such as "I love you ISIS" and "There is no law but Sharia!"

WBOC.com has returned to normalcy while the station’s Twitter account remains compromised. One tweet read, in part: "INFIDELS, NEW YEAR WILL MAKE YOU SUFFER."

Craig Jahelka, WBOC general manager, could not be reached for comment at press time, on short notice.

The Albuquerque Journal was also hacked by Cyber Caliphate. The FBI is investigating both breaches.

The hacker also posted stolen confidential information on the text-sharing site Pastebin, according to New York Daily News, along with a link to WBOC.com.

Draper Communications owns WBOC, a market leading CBS affiliate in the Delmarva region of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.