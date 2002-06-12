WBOC-TV: Muzzle WHRO-DT

CBS affiliate WBOC-TV Salisbury, Md., has asked the Federal Communications

Commission to power down or shut down noncommercial WHRO-DT Hampton-Norfolk,

Va., saying that interference from the digital station is degrading its signal

to both over-the-air and cable customers.

In its complaint, WBOC-TV said the interference is causing "the severe

impairment or destruction of the local [service], CBS network and other highly

valued service."

The station said it has received complaints from viewers and from Comcast

Corp., adding that the interference is widespread and exceeds the FCC's

interference standard.

WBOC also said WHRO's interference study "dramatically underestimated" the

level of interference. If the FCC does not act immediately, the station said,

it would be caused "irreparable harm."