WBOC-TV: Muzzle WHRO-DT
CBS affiliate WBOC-TV Salisbury, Md., has asked the Federal Communications
Commission to power down or shut down noncommercial WHRO-DT Hampton-Norfolk,
Va., saying that interference from the digital station is degrading its signal
to both over-the-air and cable customers.
In its complaint, WBOC-TV said the interference is causing "the severe
impairment or destruction of the local [service], CBS network and other highly
valued service."
The station said it has received complaints from viewers and from Comcast
Corp., adding that the interference is widespread and exceeds the FCC's
interference standard.
WBOC also said WHRO's interference study "dramatically underestimated" the
level of interference. If the FCC does not act immediately, the station said,
it would be caused "irreparable harm."
