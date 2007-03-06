WBNS To Launch HD News

High-definition local news is coming to Central Ohio, as WBNS-10TV launches HD news April 2. Dispatch Broadcast Group’s CBS affiliate began the HD transition late in 2006.

In advance of the launch, it’s producing HD graphics and remodeling the set. Coinciding with the debut, the station is rebranding its news 10TV News-HD.

“This transition to HDTV is a great fit with the leadership we strive for every day,” state News Director John Cardenas. “We think the viewers are going to be very pleased with what they see.”

Columbus-based WBNS claims to have broadcast the country’s first live HD sporting event airing an Ohio State football game in high-def back in 1998.

