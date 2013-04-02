WBNS GM Griesdorn Sets Retirement

Tom Griesdorn, WBNS Columbus president and general manager

and chief revenue officer of parent Dispatch Printing Company, will retire May

31. He has led the thriving CBS affiliate since 1999.





"WBNS-10TV owes Tom Griesdorn a great debt," said

Michael J. Fiorile, CEO and president of The Dispatch Printing Company.

"He has been a tremendous leader who returned the station to a position of

market leadership and maintained that dominance for many, many years. He hired

a team of executives and newscasters who are among the best in our industry. He

leaves a great legacy as he begins the next chapter of his life."





Griesdorn, an Ohio State University grad, began his

broadcasting career as manager of sales and financial controls at WLS Chicago.

After that, he moved to WXYZ Detroit, where he eventually was promoted to

general manager. Griesdorn returned to his home state of Ohio in 1995 when he

became VP and GM of WOIO/WUAB Cleveland.





Griesdorn was named GM of the Year by B&C in 2009.





He is chairman of the Ohio Association of Broadcasters and

has served on the boards of the United Way of Central Ohio, North Market

Development Authority and Goodwill Columbus, among others.





"My heart has always been in central

Ohio," said Griesdorn. "I've loved my time at WBNS-10TV and working

with some truly outstanding broadcasters. Now my heart is telling me it's time

to settle down and enjoy life. But wherever I go, that heart will hold a

special place for WBNS, The Dispatch Printing Company, and the amazing people

I've been privileged to call my 'work' family and my friends."