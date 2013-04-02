WBNS GM Griesdorn Sets Retirement
Tom Griesdorn, WBNS Columbus president and general manager
and chief revenue officer of parent Dispatch Printing Company, will retire May
31. He has led the thriving CBS affiliate since 1999.
"WBNS-10TV owes Tom Griesdorn a great debt," said
Michael J. Fiorile, CEO and president of The Dispatch Printing Company.
"He has been a tremendous leader who returned the station to a position of
market leadership and maintained that dominance for many, many years. He hired
a team of executives and newscasters who are among the best in our industry. He
leaves a great legacy as he begins the next chapter of his life."
Griesdorn, an Ohio State University grad, began his
broadcasting career as manager of sales and financial controls at WLS Chicago.
After that, he moved to WXYZ Detroit, where he eventually was promoted to
general manager. Griesdorn returned to his home state of Ohio in 1995 when he
became VP and GM of WOIO/WUAB Cleveland.
Griesdorn was named GM of the Year by B&C in 2009.
He is chairman of the Ohio Association of Broadcasters and
has served on the boards of the United Way of Central Ohio, North Market
Development Authority and Goodwill Columbus, among others.
"My heart has always been in central
Ohio," said Griesdorn. "I've loved my time at WBNS-10TV and working
with some truly outstanding broadcasters. Now my heart is telling me it's time
to settle down and enjoy life. But wherever I go, that heart will hold a
special place for WBNS, The Dispatch Printing Company, and the amazing people
I've been privileged to call my 'work' family and my friends."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.