WBNS Anchor Heather Pick Dies

WBNS Columbus anchor Heather Pick passed away Friday from breast cancer. She was 38.

Pick had thought she’d beaten cancer in 1999, only to have it return in 2004. In her last public appearance, she helped raise almost $500,000 for the Columbus Cancer Clinic. She’s survived by her husband Joe Cygan and their children Julia and Jack.

"The sadness and loss we feel for Joe, Julia, Jack and all of Heather's family and friends is immeasurable," said WBNS President/General Manager Tom Griesdorn. "But for Heather, we feel nothing but pride in how bravely she fought this fight and the never-ending dedication to battling this disease for herself and for others. The world has truly lost a very special woman."

In 2004, Pick had told WBNS sibling the Columbus Dispatch: "So many people live day-to-day without realizing all they have, the blessings they have. You live life so much more to the fullest now. So many people take life for granted."