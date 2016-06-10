WBIN's Binnie Throws Big-Bucks Bash for Trump

A longtime New Hampshire politico who owns one of the few TV stations in the state will be welcoming Donald Trump to the Granite State on Monday with a pricey fundraiser.

Bill Binnie, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate, in 2010, is the owner of WBIN, called NH1, one of three local broadcasters based in New Hampshire.

His Monday fundraiser is one of several New England events on tap Monday for Trump, who will lunch in Boston and speak at Saint Anselm College in the battleground state before Binnie’s late-afternoon shindig.

In reporting the event, WBIN drew a line between the station and its owner’s Trump support.

“Binnie’s fundraising activities are personal in nature and do not carry the endorsement of NH1 News,” writes Paul Steinhauser, NH1’s political director.

Yet this is not the first time state Democrats have been rumbling about Binnie's politics permeating the news organization.

Binnie’s No. 2 is also the state GOP’s vice chairman, and a station anchor last year endorsed Manchester’s Republican mayor Ted Gatsas, who is now running for Governor. Gail Huff, the wife of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, is a special correspondent.