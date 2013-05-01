WBIN Scraps Newscasts in Boston Market

WBIN Derry (N.H.), an independent station airing in the

Boston DMA, has scrapped its 10 p.m. news, according to the local Concord Monitor newspaper.





Bill Binnie, a prominent New Hampshire businessman, owns

WBIN.





WBIN did not comment on short notice at presstime.





According to the newspaper, the last 10 p.m. newscast on

WBIN was April 26. The first one was September 2011. The 30-minute program has

hosted from Davenport, Iowa, with local coverage from three WBIN reporters -- one

which remains.





The syndicated show OMG!

Insider has taken the 10 p.m. newscast's place.





Carlisle One Media, run by Binnie, acquired the former WZMY

in 2011 for $9.25 million, rechristened it WBIN, and turned the former

MyNetworkTV affiliate into an independent.





WBIN airs The

Daily Buzz in the morning, and its meteorologist will continue providing

weather updates, says the Concord Monitor.

Al Kaprielian provides hourly weather updates from 2 to 9 p.m.