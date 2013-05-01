WBIN Scraps Newscasts in Boston Market
WBIN Derry (N.H.), an independent station airing in the
Boston DMA, has scrapped its 10 p.m. news, according to the local Concord Monitor newspaper.
Bill Binnie, a prominent New Hampshire businessman, owns
WBIN.
WBIN did not comment on short notice at presstime.
According to the newspaper, the last 10 p.m. newscast on
WBIN was April 26. The first one was September 2011. The 30-minute program has
hosted from Davenport, Iowa, with local coverage from three WBIN reporters -- one
which remains.
The syndicated show OMG!
Insider has taken the 10 p.m. newscast's place.
Carlisle One Media, run by Binnie, acquired the former WZMY
in 2011 for $9.25 million, rechristened it WBIN, and turned the former
MyNetworkTV affiliate into an independent.
WBIN airs The
Daily Buzz in the morning, and its meteorologist will continue providing
weather updates, says the Concord Monitor.
Al Kaprielian provides hourly weather updates from 2 to 9 p.m.
