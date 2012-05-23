WBIN Grabs Nassau Broadcasting Radio Stations

WBIN Media Company, parent of Boston-area independent station WBIN, has agreed to acquire 17 New England radio stations from Nassau Broadcasting.

WBIN Media is based in Portsmouth, N.H., and owns five TV stations. The radio stations are in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. It plans to have its TV and radio properties working side by side in some markets.

Vertical Capital Partners will acquire 13 radio stations from Nassau Broadcasting, principally in the Vermont market, as a part of the same transaction, said WBIN Media.

Published reports say WBIN Media paid $12.5 million in the deal.

"We will be No. 1 in radio in the Concord, Lakes Region and Nashua markets as well as a strong No. 2 in Portland, Maine," said Bill Binnie, president of WBIN Media Company. "Combining our television and radio stations will give us a strong media presence throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts and provide a great platform to deliver news and entertainment to listeners and viewers."

WBIN was represented by Media Venture Partners in the sale.

WBIN's new stations include WJYY-FM in Concord, WNHQ-FM in Belmont, N.H., and WFNQ-FM in Nashua.