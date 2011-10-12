WBIN Brings CoolTV Subchannel to Boston Region

WBIN Derry (N.H.), covering the Boston DMA, has linked up with TheCoolTV to air the music digichannel on its channel 50.3. The addition puts CoolTV in 2.2% of U.S. households, according to parent Cool Music Network.

CoolTV airs music videos representing several different genres, and lets station partners customize their feed "based on local radio research, viewer feedback and showcasing emerging artists from music venues in many broadcast cities," it says.

Station groups aligning with CoolTV include LIN, Sinclair and Belo.

Earlier this summer, WBIN announced it was breaking from the MyNetworkTV fold to go independent. "New England is known for its vibrant music scene," said Gerry McGavick, general manager of WBIN. "WBIN is pleased to provide our viewing audience with a free, all music video channel that is customized to satisfy Massachusetts and New Hampshire sensibilities across a wide variety of genres."

David Hampe, COO of Cool Music Network, referenced a classic rock staple with New England roots in celebrating CoolTV's Boston debut. "The launch reminds me of the lyric ‘More than a Feeling' from one of my favorite bands with the same name as the latest city to carry TheCoolTV," he said. "We are excited to engage and expose national bands, as well as up and coming local bands on TheCoolTV in Boston."