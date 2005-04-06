WBBM Takes to the Streets
CBS-owned WBBM Chicago plans to relocate its broadcast operations to a new building downtown and open a street-side studio. NBC-owned station WMAQ already has its own street-level studio a la NBC’s Today show.
“CBS 2 Chicago will have a front-row seat from our new location in the center of City, County and State government, along with business, retail and entertainment districts,” WBBM President/GM Joe Ahern said in a statement.
WBBM’s new facility will occupy the first five floors of a new office building on the corner of Washington and Dearborn streets. The facility will be digital and HD ready.
The street-level studio will face bustling Daley Plaza. Plans also call for large, Times Square-like video displays and electronic billboards for news headlines.
The station’s weather center will also be visable, if not exposed, to the elements.
A separate internal studio, complete with its own control room and green rooms, will accommodate larger productions and long-form shows.
