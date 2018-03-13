WBBM Chicago President/GM Wilke to Retire

Marty Wilke, president and general manager of WBBM Chicago, will retire effective March 23. Wilke has overseen the CBS-owned station since October 2012.

“My six years as a member of the CBS 2 family have been a very special time, filled with terrific experiences and great colleagues,” she said. “I want to thank (CBS Television Stations President) Peter Dunn and everyone at CBS for the support they have given me. CBS is a first-class company and I am forever grateful for having the opportunity to run my hometown CBS station.”

Prior to joining CBS, Wilke was VP/general manager of WGN Chicago from 2008 to 2012.

“It has been a pleasure to have Marty on our team,” said Dunn. “We respect her decision to follow her heart and spend more time pursuing her other passions. The people of Chicago are fortunate to have her and I have no doubt that she will continue to make a difference in the community.”

Wilke plans to stay in Chicago. “I am excited to make a transition that will allow me to spend more time supporting organizations that are near and dear to me,” she said, “most notably the Alzheimer’s Association, American Red Cross and my alma mater, DePaul University.”