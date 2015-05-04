WBAY Engineer Marx Marks 50 Years At Station

Rex Marx, WBAY Green Bay engineer, celebrated his 50th year with the station May 1. Highlights of Marx’s career include operating the camera when Packer quarterback Bart Starr snuck in for a touchdown in the frigid 1967 NFL championship game, and saving the day when a wave swallowed up a camera during a beach segment at the 1998 Super Bowl in San Diego.

“Rex has saved the day more times than you can imagine,” said John Devroy, chief photojournalist at WBAY. “You go into his office with something that’s broken. When you come out, he’s not only fixed your gear, he’s fixed all your other problems in life, too!”

After graduating from high school in 1961, Marx joined the National Guard, where he received 18 weeks of radio teletype operator training. Upon leaving the service in 1965, he was hired to work in WBAY’s photo department. On weekends, he did camera work for NFL Films, the University of Notre Dame, the Miss Wisconsin Pageant and high school football. He also worked at Lambeau Field as a replay technician until a few years ago.

Marx, who is 72, moved from news into WBAY’s engineering department in 1985. “Fifty years with one company is an incredible accomplishment, and we’re just lucky he chose to spend those 50 years with our station,” says general manager Steve Lavin.