WBAL Baltimore to Extend Sunday Night News to 1 Hour

WBAL, Hearst Television’s NBC affiliate in Baltimore, is extending its 11 p.m. Sunday night news to one hour, starting this Sunday, Jan. 31. The newscast will be accessible online on-demand and on WBAL’s mobile app as well.

“Whether you’re receiving it on our traditional broadcast channel or on a digital device, we’re always looking for new opportunities for WBAL’s ‘Live. Local. Latebreaking.’ news to our Baltimore audience,” said Dan Joerres, WBAL president and general manager.

Last year, the station added a half-hour to its weekday morning newscast, pushing the start time to 4:30 a.m. With the extended Sunday, WBAL will provide 38 hours of original locally-produced news weekly.