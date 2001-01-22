The WB will Become More Special

The WB will expand the number of specials it airs, in part as a way to test back-door pilots for series use, the network announced at an affiliates meeting last week. Two specials are set for February, including one in collaboration with co-owned Teen People

magazine and Kiss the Bride: The Ultimate Valentine, which might become a series. debuting in April, prime time cartoon The Oblongs

is a cross between The Addams Family

and Toxic Avenger

from cartoonist Angus Oblong and producer Bruce Helford of The Drew Carey Show.

Also, Paula Hart, producer of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, starring her daughter Melissa Joan Hart, is developing two shows: a Sabrina

spinoff to star Melissa Joan's sister, Emily Hart, and a show based on the Richie Rich

comic-book series. Both are targeted for Fridays. Jamie Foxx's current WB show leaves the air after February, but The WB has commissioned him to develop a new comedy-sketch show for next season.