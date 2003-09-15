WB, UPN Open Sitcoms to Decent Numbers

The WB Television Network and UPN both tried to take advantage of one of the last weeks of

Thursday repeats to premiere some of their new shows to positive results.

The WB welcomed Steve Harvey back to the network in his new show, Steve

Harvey’s Big Time.

The show beat the series premiere of last season’s ill-fated Family

Affair by 7% in persons 12-34, 8% in males 12-34, 15% in adults 18-34, 56%

in men 18-34, 22% in men 18-49 and 14% in female teens.

Steve Harvey was also up versus last season’s time-period average,

jumping 33% in persons 12-34, 36% in adults 18-34 and 40% in adults 18-49.

The second-season premiere of What I Like About You, starring Amanda

Bynes and Jennie Garth, performed in the young-female demos, improving versus

last year’s premiere of The Jamie Kennedy Experiment by 33% in females

12-34, 18% in women 18-34 and 30% in female teens.

New sitcom Run of the House also performed in The WB’s key young

demos, beating last year’s premiere of the canceled Off Centre by 80%

among females 12-34, 40% among women 18-34, 86% among women 18-49, 25% among

adults 18-49, 8% among persons 12-34 and 115% among female teens.

Over at UPN, a preview of the network’s new comedy, The Mullets,

combined with a 90-minute episode of WWE Smackdown!, gave UPN a

first-place finish last Thursday night among teens and male teens and gave it

third place overall in adults 18-34 and persons 12-34, beating ABC’s Extreme

Makeover, Fox’s Temptation Island 3 and The WB’s new and returning

comedies in the demos.

UPN also beat Fox for the night among total viewers and adults

18-49.