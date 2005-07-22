Trending

The WB Unveils Fall Schedule

The WB today announced the premiere dates for its fall 2005 season slate, which kicks off September 13. 
The premiere dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER 13 - Tuesday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. Gilmore Girls
9:00-10:00 p.m. Supernatural SEPTEMBER 16 - Friday Premieres
8:00-8:30 p.m. What I Like About You
8:30-9:00 p.m. Twins
9:00-9:30 p.m. Reba
9:30-10:00 p.m. Living With Fran

SEPTEMBER 19 - Monday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. 7th Heaven
9:00-10:00 p.m. Just Legal

SEPTEMBER 25 - Sunday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. Charmed
9:00-10:00 p.m. Blue Collar TV

SEPTEMBER 29 - Thursday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. Smallville
9:00-10:00 p.m. Everwood

OCTOBER 5 - Wednesday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. One Tree Hill
9:00-10:00 p.m. Related