The WB Unveils Fall Schedule

The WB today announced the premiere dates for its fall 2005 season slate, which kicks off September 13.

The premiere dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER 13 - Tuesday Premieres

8:00-9:00 p.m. Gilmore Girls

9:00-10:00 p.m. Supernatural SEPTEMBER 16 - Friday Premieres

8:00-8:30 p.m. What I Like About You

8:30-9:00 p.m. Twins

9:00-9:30 p.m. Reba

9:30-10:00 p.m. Living With Fran



SEPTEMBER 19 - Monday Premieres

8:00-9:00 p.m. 7th Heaven

9:00-10:00 p.m. Just Legal



SEPTEMBER 25 - Sunday Premieres

8:00-9:00 p.m. Charmed

9:00-10:00 p.m. Blue Collar TV



SEPTEMBER 29 - Thursday Premieres

8:00-9:00 p.m. Smallville

9:00-10:00 p.m. Everwood



OCTOBER 5 - Wednesday Premieres

8:00-9:00 p.m. One Tree Hill

9:00-10:00 p.m. Related