The WB Unveils Fall Schedule
By Ben Grossman
The WB today announced the premiere dates for its fall 2005 season slate, which kicks off September 13.
The premiere dates are as follows:
SEPTEMBER 13 - Tuesday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. Gilmore Girls
9:00-10:00 p.m. Supernatural SEPTEMBER 16 - Friday Premieres
8:00-8:30 p.m. What I Like About You
8:30-9:00 p.m. Twins
9:00-9:30 p.m. Reba
9:30-10:00 p.m. Living With Fran
SEPTEMBER 19 - Monday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. 7th Heaven
9:00-10:00 p.m. Just Legal
SEPTEMBER 25 - Sunday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. Charmed
9:00-10:00 p.m. Blue Collar TV
SEPTEMBER 29 - Thursday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. Smallville
9:00-10:00 p.m. Everwood
OCTOBER 5 - Wednesday Premieres
8:00-9:00 p.m. One Tree Hill
9:00-10:00 p.m. Related
