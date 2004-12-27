WB Unveils DVD Anniversary Blitz

Warner Home Video is going deep into its TV library for a four-pronged, multimillion-dollar marketing campaign for its DVD releases in 2005. "50 years of quality television" is tied to the 50th anniversary of Warner Bros. TV.

The 30 shows will go back as far as 1950's western, Maverick, and include the the first-time releases of Murphy Brown and Night court. Among the campaign's elements:

1) Co-owned AOL will create a site with interactive content and streamed clips.

2) WBTV will help promote the titles on-air, including a day-long marathon that features some of the top shows of the last 50 years.

3) A new "Scene-It" trivia game featuring the 50 years of WB TV.

4) An ad campaign with TV buys on a number of Warner Bros. outlets as well as the competition. They include TV buys on NBC, Fox, The WB, Nick at Nite, TV Land, and TBS; online on AOL, thewb.com, and Yahoo; and print campaigns in People and Entertainment Weekly.