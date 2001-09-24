WB, TNT to air Lennon fund-raiser fete
The WB is joining co-owned TNT to carry a live tribute to John Lennon with proceeds earmarked for relief efforts in New York City.
"Come Together: A Night of John Lennon's Words & Music" will air on both outlets on Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 8-10 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall in New York.
The concert will be hosted by Kevin Spacey and feature top music acts such as Dave Matthews, Alanis Morissette and others covering Beatles and Lennon songs.
- Joe Schlosser
