WB Strikes Deal with David E. Kelley

Warner Bros. Television Group signed an exclusive three-year development deal with Emmy Award-winning writer/producer David E. Kelley, the company said.

Kelley has produced a slew of hits over his career, including The Practice, Ally McBeal,Boston Legal, Chicago Hope and Doogie Howser, M.D.

Kelley will produce original comedy and drama series and, possibly, unscripted and digital series. —Alex Weprin