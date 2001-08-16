WB spins twist on Oz tale
The WB is developing a fantasy series based around The Wizard of Oz.
The network has committed to a pilot for the untitled series that follows a 20-something woman who lands in Oz and is unable to escape and a leads a revolt against Emerald City.
The pilot will be produced by David Hayter (X-Men), Lawrence Bender (Good Will Hunting) and Kevin Brown (Roswell). - Joe Schlosser
