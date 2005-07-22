WB Slates Next American Girl Movie

The WB has slated the second of its American Girl TV movies for fall.

Felicity: An American Girl Adventure, will debut Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8-10. The film, like its predecessor, is based on the popular series of books and dolls. This time, it is a young girl in Colonial Virginia during the run-up to the American revolution.

The film stars Shailene Woodley (Jack & Bobby), as Felicity, who lives in Colonial Williamsburg; John Schneider (Smallville, Dukes of Hazzard), as her father; Marcia Gay Harden, (Pollock, Bad News Bears) as her mother and Eulala Scheel, daughter of Marcia Gay Harden, as Felicity's sister. The film is from executive producer Julia Roberts, Revolution Studios, Red Om Films, and American Girl Inc.

The WB averaged a 1.7 rating/4 share for its first in the series, Samantha: An American Girl Holiday, last November.