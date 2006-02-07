WB Slates Lateseason Series

The WB has set the Friday premiere dates for two new series.

The reality show, Survival of the Richest, will launch at 8-9 p.m. March 31, airing for six consecutive weeks.



Modern Men, the first comedy series from mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI) makes its debut at 9:30-10 p.m. March 17 for seven consecutive weeks. Both series find themselves in a survival-of-the-fittest contest before they even begin, with only the strongest WB and UPN shows making their way next fall to The CW.



Richest matches people from opposite ends of the American dream to see if rich and poor can work together; Men is a half-hour comedy about three childhood friends who are at different stages in their lives when it comes to women.