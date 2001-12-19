The WB to shuffle schedule

Starting Jan. 4, The WB Television Network is shaking up its midseason

schedule.

The network is switching around two of its Friday-night comedies and adding a

second weekly run of Angel to its lineup.

On Jan. 4, Maybe It's Me will trade places with Raising Dad.

Maybe It's Me will air at 9:30 p.m. EST/PST and Raising Dad will

move to 8:30.

The WB is also going to air repeats of Angel Thursday nights at 8

p.m., leading into Charmed.

The network's second installment of half-hour series Popstars is

ending, and reality series Elimidate Deluxe was pulled from its

Thursday-night lineup earlier in the season.