The WB to shuffle schedule
Starting Jan. 4, The WB Television Network is shaking up its midseason
schedule.
The network is switching around two of its Friday-night comedies and adding a
second weekly run of Angel to its lineup.
On Jan. 4, Maybe It's Me will trade places with Raising Dad.
Maybe It's Me will air at 9:30 p.m. EST/PST and Raising Dad will
move to 8:30.
The WB is also going to air repeats of Angel Thursday nights at 8
p.m., leading into Charmed.
The network's second installment of half-hour series Popstars is
ending, and reality series Elimidate Deluxe was pulled from its
Thursday-night lineup earlier in the season.
