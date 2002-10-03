WB seals key demo

The WB Television Network is having its best year ever in its targeted 18-through-34

demographic, winning it over all networks for the first time with its season

premieres of Gilmore Girls and Smallville Tuesday, Sept. 24,

then again with those shows the following Tuesday and with this past Wednesday's

two-hour season premiere of Dawson's Creek.

Last Tuesday, The WB scored a 4.2/13 in adults 18 through 34, followed by ABC

and NBC at 3.9/12, Fox at 2.7/6, CBS at 2.4/7 and UPN at 2.1/6.

The WB is also doing well with its Saturday-morning kids' lineup, anchored

by anime hit Yu-Gi-Oh! at 11 a.m. EST. Kids' WB!, from 8 a.m. to noon on

Saturdays, is leading all networks in boys two through 11, boys six through 11 and

tweens nine through 14, coming in only behind Viacom Inc.'s Nickelodeon in kids two

through 11, kids six through 11, girls two through 11 and girls sox through 11.

The WB also airs Yu-Gi-Oh! at 8 a.m., where last week it set network

records in kids two through 11, kids six through 11, boys two through 11, boys six

through 11 and tweens nine through 14.