WB seals key demo
The WB Television Network is having its best year ever in its targeted 18-through-34
demographic, winning it over all networks for the first time with its season
premieres of Gilmore Girls and Smallville Tuesday, Sept. 24,
then again with those shows the following Tuesday and with this past Wednesday's
two-hour season premiere of Dawson's Creek.
Last Tuesday, The WB scored a 4.2/13 in adults 18 through 34, followed by ABC
and NBC at 3.9/12, Fox at 2.7/6, CBS at 2.4/7 and UPN at 2.1/6.
The WB is also doing well with its Saturday-morning kids' lineup, anchored
by anime hit Yu-Gi-Oh! at 11 a.m. EST. Kids' WB!, from 8 a.m. to noon on
Saturdays, is leading all networks in boys two through 11, boys six through 11 and
tweens nine through 14, coming in only behind Viacom Inc.'s Nickelodeon in kids two
through 11, kids six through 11, girls two through 11 and girls sox through 11.
The WB also airs Yu-Gi-Oh! at 8 a.m., where last week it set network
records in kids two through 11, kids six through 11, boys two through 11, boys six
through 11 and tweens nine through 14.
