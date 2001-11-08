WB re-ups one show, dumps another

The WB has given a full-season order to new Sunday night comedy Off Centre and has cancelled fellow newcomer Men, Women & Dogs.

Off Centre, which is produced by DreamWorks and co-owned Warner Bros. TV, has averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-34, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Men, Women & Dogs, from Paramount Network TV, averaged 2.8 million in four episodes.

