WB re-ups one show, dumps another
The WB has given a full-season order to new Sunday night comedy Off Centre and has cancelled fellow newcomer Men, Women & Dogs.
Off Centre, which is produced by DreamWorks and co-owned Warner Bros. TV, has averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-34, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Men, Women & Dogs, from Paramount Network TV, averaged 2.8 million in four episodes.
- Joe Schlosser
