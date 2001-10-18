WB promotes duo
Jack Wakshlag has been named executive vice president and Jen O'Dea vice president of research at The WB.
Wakshlag was formerly senior vice president of research at the network and O'Dea joins The WB from Fox Family Channel, where she was director of ad sales research.
- Richard Tedesco
