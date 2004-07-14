WB Picks Up Summerland

As expected, The WB has picked up 13 more episodes of its summer hit, Summerland.

The show, produced by Spelling Television, will return to The WB in midseason.



Summerland has performed well for The WB in demographics that are important to the network, including women 12-34, teens and female teens.

The show stars Lori Loughlin, who also created it. Executive producers are Remi Aubuchon (24, Lyon's Den) and Stephen Tolkin (All Souls, Kate Brasher) along with Aaron Spelling and E. Duke Vincent.