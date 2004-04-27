WB Picks Up One Tree Hill

As expected, The WB Television Network has picked up rookie drama One Tree Hill for a second season.

One Tree Hill has been the little show that could for The WB this year, managing to perform without much early-season promotion behind it. The show has steadily built as the season has gone on. Last Tuesday, it finished first among women 12-34, teens and female teens and ranked second among persons 12-34.

It's also the season's second-highest rated drama among female teens behind Fox's The O.C.

One Tree Hill was created by Mark Schwahn and is executive produced by Mike Tollin, Brian Robbins, Joe Davola and Mark Perry for Tollin/Robbins Productions and Warner Bros.