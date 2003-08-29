WB not monkeying around

Word has it that Kendall, the chimp tapped by The WB Television Network to pick the numbers that

could make PepsiCo Inc.'s "Play for a Billion" contestant a billionaire, is being used

rather than a human to ensure that the drawing is purely random, given the sum

involved.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is insuring the money.

We get it from a reliable source -- they've talked to the trainer -- that the

chimp has not been trained to recognize numbers or colors, so there will be no

monkeying around with the outcome.

The special -- which gives the winner a 1-in-1,000 chance at the big

money -- airs Sept. 14.

Interesting sidelight: Pepsi's game-show prize guarantor, Berkshire Hathaway,

is chaired by Warren Buffet, who is on the board of … The Coca-Cola Co.