WB not monkeying around
Word has it that Kendall, the chimp tapped by The WB Television Network to pick the numbers that
could make PepsiCo Inc.'s "Play for a Billion" contestant a billionaire, is being used
rather than a human to ensure that the drawing is purely random, given the sum
involved.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is insuring the money.
We get it from a reliable source -- they've talked to the trainer -- that the
chimp has not been trained to recognize numbers or colors, so there will be no
monkeying around with the outcome.
The special -- which gives the winner a 1-in-1,000 chance at the big
money -- airs Sept. 14.
Interesting sidelight: Pepsi's game-show prize guarantor, Berkshire Hathaway,
is chaired by Warren Buffet, who is on the board of … The Coca-Cola Co.
