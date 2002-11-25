WB most improved during sweeps

The WB Television Network has reason to gloat as November sweeps draws to a close. The netlet

scored its best ratings in sweeps across several demographic categories,

including adults 18 through 34, men 18 through 34, women 18 through 34, adults

18 through 49, women 18 through 49 and men 18 through 49.

The WB also beat the "Big Four" networks in many of its key demos in its most

popular hours, and it is the fastest-growing broadcast network across five of

the six key demos listed above.

Comparing this sweep to last year's, The WB has grown 19 percent in adults 18

through 34, 17 percent in adults 18 through 49 and 11 percent in total viewers.

The next-closest network is ABC, which also has seen significant growth in the

key demos, and particularly in adults 18 through 34 and women 18 through 34.

With all of the good news, The WB still has some work to do, and with that comes

some programming changes.

Birds of Prey is now officially canceled, and the network will move

Angel from Sundays at 9 p.m. to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. in January, said

Jordan Levin, The WB's president of entertainment.

"We attribute the softness of Birds of Prey to failure to execute,"

Levin said. "It was a strong concept that failed to execute, and the audience

abandoned the show as a result."

The numbers definitely proved that, as the show lost nearly one ratings point one

week after its October premiere.

In Angel's place, the network will air its new reality program, High

School Reunion, which it will also reair Thursdays at 8 p.m. starting

Jan. 9.

Another new reality program, The Surreal Life, starts Thursdays at

9:30 p.m. in January, following The Jamie Kennedy Experiment at 9 p.m.

This will create an "all-reality Thursday" for the network through February

sweeps. High School Reunion is only a six-episode show, and The Surreal

Life is only eight, so the network will have to do some more rejiggering

come March.

Although its Thursday-night shows are not doing well, The WB plans to

reintroduce them in March in new time slots with new lead-ins.

"The WB has always found that being patient with programs for the most part

pays off for them," said Harry Keeshan, executive vice president, director of

national broadcast at PHD USA.

Grounded for Life, which The WB just acquired from Fox, will also

appear in March, likely on Fridays. "It performs well young, retains almost all

of its audience and people aren't very aware of it because it's never been a

priority at Fox," Levin said.

It's unclear what Grounded for Life would replace on Fridays. The WB

just placed an order for the last nine episodes of the seven-year-old Sabrina

the Teenage Witch, and the network said it is happy with new shows What I Like About

You and Greetings from Tucson, both of which score lackluster

ratings.

Veteran Friday-night performer Reba continues to do well.