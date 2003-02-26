WB: Most improved

As the February sweep draws to a close, The WB Television Network has improved its performance

across all demos compared with the last two February sweeps, according to Nielsen

Media Research national ratings.

Compared with its key demos last February, The WB is up 29 percent in adults 18

through 34, 22 percent in persons 12 through 34, 21 percent in females 12

through 34, 23 percent in women 18 through 34, 23 percent in males 12 through 34

and 33 percent in men 18 through 34.

Some of that improvement is to be expected as a rebound from a down February

2002 for The WB, when many TV viewers were watching the Olympic Games on NBC.

Still, compared with February 2001, the network is also up, improving by 16

percent in adults 18 through 34, 5 percent in persons 12 through 34, 4 percent

in females 12 through 34, 8 percent in women 18 through 34, 7 percent in males

12 through 34 and 23 percent in men 18 through 34.

Jed Petrick, president and chief operating officer of The WB, and Jordan

Levin, president of entertainment for the netlet, pointed out that The WB achieved

that growth with a prime-time schedule based on 79 percent scripted programming,

as opposed to swapping out many of its scripted shows for reality programs.

"By being more scripted than the other networks, we are differentiated to a

greater degree," Levin said. "We have confidence that we are going to have some

long-term stability and growth."

Levin announced that The WB will be premiering its semi- improvised sitcom,

On the Spot, Thursday, March 20, at 9:30 p.m.

Martial-arts drama Black Sash will premiere Sunday, March 30, at 9

p.m.

The WB plans to tweak its schedule somewhat this summer, including the

addition of two pop shows, appropriately sponsored by PepsiCo Inc.

The first is a live news/pop-culture series tentatively titled Live from

Right Now (formerly tentatively titled Live from Tomorrow). The

second will be a show on pop music.

As reported, The WB is also working with Pepsi on a two-hour special for the fall

in which someone could (although it is probably not likely) win $1 billion.

This summer, The WB will also launch its sitcom, The O'Keefes, which

the network bought last May as a midseason replacement.

The network is also deciding which of its current shows will be returning for next

year.

Shows on the bubble are Angel, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and

Greetings from Tucson, with a decision likely in May.