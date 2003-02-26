WB: Most improved
As the February sweep draws to a close, The WB Television Network has improved its performance
across all demos compared with the last two February sweeps, according to Nielsen
Media Research national ratings.
Compared with its key demos last February, The WB is up 29 percent in adults 18
through 34, 22 percent in persons 12 through 34, 21 percent in females 12
through 34, 23 percent in women 18 through 34, 23 percent in males 12 through 34
and 33 percent in men 18 through 34.
Some of that improvement is to be expected as a rebound from a down February
2002 for The WB, when many TV viewers were watching the Olympic Games on NBC.
Still, compared with February 2001, the network is also up, improving by 16
percent in adults 18 through 34, 5 percent in persons 12 through 34, 4 percent
in females 12 through 34, 8 percent in women 18 through 34, 7 percent in males
12 through 34 and 23 percent in men 18 through 34.
Jed Petrick, president and chief operating officer of The WB, and Jordan
Levin, president of entertainment for the netlet, pointed out that The WB achieved
that growth with a prime-time schedule based on 79 percent scripted programming,
as opposed to swapping out many of its scripted shows for reality programs.
"By being more scripted than the other networks, we are differentiated to a
greater degree," Levin said. "We have confidence that we are going to have some
long-term stability and growth."
Levin announced that The WB will be premiering its semi- improvised sitcom,
On the Spot, Thursday, March 20, at 9:30 p.m.
Martial-arts drama Black Sash will premiere Sunday, March 30, at 9
p.m.
The WB plans to tweak its schedule somewhat this summer, including the
addition of two pop shows, appropriately sponsored by PepsiCo Inc.
The first is a live news/pop-culture series tentatively titled Live from
Right Now (formerly tentatively titled Live from Tomorrow). The
second will be a show on pop music.
As reported, The WB is also working with Pepsi on a two-hour special for the fall
in which someone could (although it is probably not likely) win $1 billion.
This summer, The WB will also launch its sitcom, The O'Keefes, which
the network bought last May as a midseason replacement.
The network is also deciding which of its current shows will be returning for next
year.
Shows on the bubble are Angel, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and
Greetings from Tucson, with a decision likely in May.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.