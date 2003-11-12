WB Loves Its Laughers

The WB Television Network has given full-season orders to sitcoms Run of the House and Like Family, while ordering three more episodes each of sitcoms All About the Andersons and Steve Harvey's Big Time.

The latter two are expected to become full-season pickups at a later date.

The WB has hung on to all of its new shows except Tarzan, the network's most-promoted new show, which will go off the air after November sweeps.