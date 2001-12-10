The WB intros two in 2002

The WB is bringing out a pair of new shows in January.

Network programmers announced Monday that drama Glory Days and hybrid

comedy The Jamie Kennedy Experiment will debut next month.

Glory Days, now billed as a suspense thriller from Dawson's Creek

producer Kevin Williamson, will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m.

ET/PT.

Glory Days will replace Felicity for its midseason run on

Wednesday nights.

Felicity will return in April with all new episodes, WB executives

say.

The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, a sketch comedy/hidden camera series

starring film star Kennedy (Scream), will debut on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.

The WB has revised its Sunday night schedule for midseason, starting with a

pair of The Steve Harvey Show episodes from 7-8 p.m.

Kennedy's show will air at 8 p.m., followed by Nikki, Off Centre and

For Your Love.

For Your Love rejoins The WB's schedule after sitting out the first-half

of the season.