The WB intros two in 2002
The WB is bringing out a pair of new shows in January.
Network programmers announced Monday that drama Glory Days and hybrid
comedy The Jamie Kennedy Experiment will debut next month.
Glory Days, now billed as a suspense thriller from Dawson's Creek
producer Kevin Williamson, will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m.
ET/PT.
Glory Days will replace Felicity for its midseason run on
Wednesday nights.
Felicity will return in April with all new episodes, WB executives
say.
The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, a sketch comedy/hidden camera series
starring film star Kennedy (Scream), will debut on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
The WB has revised its Sunday night schedule for midseason, starting with a
pair of The Steve Harvey Show episodes from 7-8 p.m.
Kennedy's show will air at 8 p.m., followed by Nikki, Off Centre and
For Your Love.
For Your Love rejoins The WB's schedule after sitting out the first-half
of the season.
