WB hunting for heroes

While Fox looks for idols, CBS looks for stars and NBC looks for talented

kids, The WB Television Network is seeking superheroes.

The network has ordered six episodes of Who Wants to Be a Superhero?,

with plans to face off real people who have their own ideas for the superhero

they want to be.

The show is from comic legend Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man, and

Bruce Nash, producer of reality shows such as Meet My Folks on NBC and

the upcoming Mr. Personality on Fox.