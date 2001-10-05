WB goes for Candid Camera redux
The WB has ordered 13 episodes of a new hidden-camera reality/comedy series starring Scream co-star Jamie Kennedy.
The as yet unnamed series is produced by Big Ticket Television and Warner Bros. TV and is targeted for midseason.
Each episode will feature elaborate hidden camera gags with Kennedy playing host and recurring characters.
- Joe Schlosser
