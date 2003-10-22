WB Gets Surreal Again

The WB Television Network is bringing back The Surreal Life

with an all-new cast of randomly matched has-been celebrities.

Tammy Faye Baker, former porn king Ron Jeremy, old CHiPs

star Erik Estrada, white rapper Rob "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle, Baywatch

’s Traci Bingham and Real World Vegas

’ Trishelle all moved in together for two weeks Monday, Oct. 20.

The WB has ordered six episodes of the show from Mindless Entertainment and Brass Ring Entertainment. Cris Abrego, Rick Telles and Mark Cronin created the series and serve as executive producers, along with Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle.