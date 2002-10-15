WB extends two sitcoms
The WB Television Network has placed full-season orders for half-hour
comedies What I Like About You and Family Affair, a network
spokesman said Tuesday.
What I Like About You, starring Jennie Garth and Amanda Bynes, airs
Fridays at 8 p.m. and is produced by Warner Bros. and Tollin/Robbins
Productions.
Family Affair, starring Tim Curry, airs Thursdays at 8 p.m., and it is
produced by Turner Television. The show is executive-produced by Gavin Polone,
who also oversees The WB's Gilmore Girls, CBS' Hack and Home Box
Office's Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Other producers are Sid and Marty Kroftt, purveyors of popular 1970s kids'
fare such as Land of the Lost, H.R. Pufnstuf and Sigmund and
the Sea Monsters.
