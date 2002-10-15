WB extends two sitcoms

The WB Television Network has placed full-season orders for half-hour

comedies What I Like About You and Family Affair, a network

spokesman said Tuesday.

What I Like About You, starring Jennie Garth and Amanda Bynes, airs

Fridays at 8 p.m. and is produced by Warner Bros. and Tollin/Robbins

Productions.

Family Affair, starring Tim Curry, airs Thursdays at 8 p.m., and it is

produced by Turner Television. The show is executive-produced by Gavin Polone,

who also oversees The WB's Gilmore Girls, CBS' Hack and Home Box

Office's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Other producers are Sid and Marty Kroftt, purveyors of popular 1970s kids'

fare such as Land of the Lost, H.R. Pufnstuf and Sigmund and

the Sea Monsters.