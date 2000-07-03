The WB executives announced that original summer series Baby Blues will debut on Friday, July 28. The animated series is based on the comic strip of the same name and will be double-run on Fridays from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT. The WB's other summer original series, Young Americans, set to debut on July 12, will air in repeats on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT after July 28.