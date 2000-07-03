The WB executives announced that original summer series Baby Blues will debut on Friday, July 28.
The WB executives announced that original summer series Baby Blues will debut on Friday, July 28. The animated series is based on the comic strip of the same name and will be double-run on Fridays from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT. The WB's other summer original series, Young Americans, set to debut on July 12, will air in repeats on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT after July 28.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.