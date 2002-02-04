Trending

WB dev slate all in the family

The WB Television Network is really attempting to keep its development in-house next season.

The AOL Time Warner Inc. network picked up 10 comedy and eight drama pilots on
Monday, and 15 are from co-owned Warner Bros. TV or other in-house production
companies.

Former WB Entertainment president Susanne Daniels is behind two of the
projects, including a new take on Western The Lone Ranger.

Paramount is the only outside studio producing pilots for The WB that aren't
co-produced by an AOL Time Warner entity.

Paramount Network Television is behind comedies Do Over and House Blend,
and Paramount-based Spelling Television is producing drama Brats.

Former NBC Entertainment president Warren Littlefield's production company is
co-producing Do Over.

The only other outside influence at The WB is News Corp. studio Regency Television,
which is co-producing drama Aces with Warner Bros.

WB executives said they will likely pick up two more comedy pilots within the
next few days.

Comedies picked up include:

  • The Amanda Bynes Project (Warner Bros.)
  • Horrid Little Girls (Warner Bros.)
  • In My Opinion (Warner Bros./Daniels)
  • &TBA - an improv sitcom> (Warner Bros.)
  • &TBA - an untitled "crazy grandmother" project> (in-house
    studio)
  • Brave New World (in-house)
  • This Time (in-house)
  • Prep (in-house)

Drama pickups include:

  • Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
  • The Black Sash (Warner Bros.)
  • Everwood (Warner Bros.)
  • In My Life (in-house)
  • Lost in Oz (Warner Bros.)

Thus far, The WB has given renewals for next season to Reba, Smallville,
Gilmore Girls, 7th Heaven, Charmed and Dawson's Creek.