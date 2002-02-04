WB dev slate all in the family

The WB Television Network is really attempting to keep its development in-house next season.

The AOL Time Warner Inc. network picked up 10 comedy and eight drama pilots on

Monday, and 15 are from co-owned Warner Bros. TV or other in-house production

companies.

Former WB Entertainment president Susanne Daniels is behind two of the

projects, including a new take on Western The Lone Ranger.

Paramount is the only outside studio producing pilots for The WB that aren't

co-produced by an AOL Time Warner entity.

Paramount Network Television is behind comedies Do Over and House Blend,

and Paramount-based Spelling Television is producing drama Brats.

Former NBC Entertainment president Warren Littlefield's production company is

co-producing Do Over.

The only other outside influence at The WB is News Corp. studio Regency Television,

which is co-producing drama Aces with Warner Bros.

WB executives said they will likely pick up two more comedy pilots within the

next few days.

Comedies picked up include:

The Amanda Bynes Project (Warner Bros.)

Horrid Little Girls (Warner Bros.)

In My Opinion (Warner Bros./Daniels)

&TBA - an improv sitcom> (Warner Bros.)

&TBA - an untitled "crazy grandmother" project> (in-house

studio)

studio) Brave New World (in-house)

This Time (in-house)

Prep (in-house)



Drama pickups include:

Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

The Black Sash (Warner Bros.)

Everwood (Warner Bros.)

In My Life (in-house)

Lost in Oz (Warner Bros.)

Thus far, The WB has given renewals for next season to Reba, Smallville,

Gilmore Girls, 7th Heaven, Charmed and Dawson's Creek.