WB on Cruise Control

Tom Cruise on The WB Television Network? Well, at least Monday night, Jan. 10.

Cruise is receiving the Distinguished Career Achievement in Performing Arts award from the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Nominations for the BFCA's Critics Choice Awards will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 15. The WB will carry the awards show, including Cruise's special award, Jan. 10 at 8-10 from the Wiltern Theater in L.A.

BCFA consists of about 200 TV, internet and radio critics.