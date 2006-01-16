WB Close to 10-Year Tribune Deal

WB Network Chairman Garth Ancier said Monday he expects the network to complete a new, long-term deal with the Tribune stations in the next few weeks.

"We are very, very far down the road with a long-term affiliation agreement with Tribune," Ancier said Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Ancier said he expects the deal with Tribune, which has a 22.5% equity stake in the network, to be in the neighborhood of 10 years. He said the sides are now close after solving some disagreements over new-media distribution of programming.

"What happened is the other networks all taking steps so far in this direction made it clear to Tribune this was a growing area," Ancier said. "What we are both relying on in good faith is that as other networks make deals, it will become [an] industry standard we will both live with."