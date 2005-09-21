WB Cable Sales Exec Upped
Mike Russo, sales VP for Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, has been named senior VP.
Since joining the company in 2000, Russo has been responsible for cable sales of off-net Without a Trace and Cold Case, as well as a multi-picture deal with AMC and a long-term pay TV deal with HBO. Before joining WBDCD, Russo was VP, worldwide pay television and networks group, Universal Studios.
