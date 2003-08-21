WB buys Summerland

To stay in the game as the big broadcast networks increasingly schedule their

summers with original programming, The WB Television Network has already placed a 13-episode order

for Spelling Television’s Summerland.

"As the network continues to grow, we want to make more of an effort to

attract viewers in the summer and year-round," a WB spokesman said.

The show will air in summer 2004, and it stars Lori Loughlin, who pitched the

show herself, as a single public defender who suddenly becomes a parent when her

sister and brother-in-law die and their three children come to live with her.

Stephen Tolkin will executive-produce the show along with Aaron Spelling and

E. Duke Vincent.