WB buys Summerland
To stay in the game as the big broadcast networks increasingly schedule their
summers with original programming, The WB Television Network has already placed a 13-episode order
for Spelling Television’s Summerland.
"As the network continues to grow, we want to make more of an effort to
attract viewers in the summer and year-round," a WB spokesman said.
The show will air in summer 2004, and it stars Lori Loughlin, who pitched the
show herself, as a single public defender who suddenly becomes a parent when her
sister and brother-in-law die and their three children come to live with her.
Stephen Tolkin will executive-produce the show along with Aaron Spelling and
E. Duke Vincent.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.