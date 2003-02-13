The WB to bring American Girls to life

While the big broadcast networks are exiting the made-for-TV-movie business,

The WB Television NEtwork is just getting started, planning to make a TV-movie franchise out of

Mattel Inc.-owned Pleasant Co.'s "American Girls" line of dolls.

The dolls feature characters with stories, like Samantha, a nine-year-old

Victorian orphan living with her grandmother in 1904.

Samantha will be the star of the first movie, which will be produced by

Revolution Studios, Red Om Films and Pleasant Co. in association with Warner

Bros. Television.

The movie is expected to appear on The WB in 2004.

n other programming news, sometime this year, The WB will air another round of

The Surreal Life with a new cast of C-list celebrities.

The show has done well on Thursdays at 9 p.m., boosting The WB's

12-through-34 ratings in the time period by 64 percent year-to-year.

The Surreal Life is produced by Brass Ring Productions, Mindless

Entertainment and Renegade 83.