WB Boosts HD Footprint

The WB Television Network said its HDTV programming will now be available to 60% of the country, up from 40% last season, thanks to the increasing number of digital affiliates now delivering the HD feed. A WB source said a big boost came from Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stations.

For its part, WB says it will deliver almost two thirds of its lineup in the HD format, including its November airing of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship Of the Ring. That will also mark the launch of 5.1 surround sound for all its HD offerings.

The WB's HDTV lineup now includes Everwood, Gilmore Girls, One Tree Hill, Smallville, The Mountain, What I Like About You, Commando Nanny, Reba, and Jack & Bobby.