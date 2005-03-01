WB Beefs Up Current-Programming Team

Michael Roberts, senior vice president of current programming at The WB Television Network, has been named executive VP, current programming.

As head of the department, he reports to Entertainment President David Janollari.

Roberts didn't waste any time assembling some new current programming team members.

Brett King, VP, current programs for Paramount Domestic Television (JAG, Becker, Medium), joins The WB as senior VP, current programming. In addition, Tana Jamieson, who has been SVP, original movies (Samantha: An American Girl), will add responsibilities as SVP, current programming.

They join existing team members SVP Chris Sanagustin and Susan Klein, a current programming associate.

