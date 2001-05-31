WB adds mid-season sitcoms

The WB has picked up for mid-season the comedies Cedric The Coach and The (Mis)Adventures of Fiona Plum.

These additions stay in line with The WB's goal to ramp up its sitcom offerings, as laid out during their recent upfront presentation. Cedric (Artists Television Group) stars comic Cedric "The Entertainer" as a divorced dad and coach of an awful NBA team, and Fiona Plum (Studios USA) features Kelly Brook as a young witch who serves as a nanny to a mortal family.

Both join previously announced mid-season series, Young Person's Guide To Becoming a Rock Star. Still in development for mid-season is a hidden video comedy show to star Jamie Kennedy of the Scream film franchise. - Susanne Ault